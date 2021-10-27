Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer: He-Man Unleashed

Thanks to Mark Hamill's (aka SkeleGod) heads-up on Tuesday, fans of showrunner & EP Kevin Smith, Mattel Television & Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation knew what to expect on Wednesday and from the looks of things on social media? Folks seem pretty excited. Returning on November 23, here's a look at the official trailer for "Part Two"- a return that Smith has already teased has some writing in Episode 6 that he's extremely proud of and will see "the fury of He-Man" finally "unleashed." Now if those two reasons alone aren't enough to get you binging next month, the preview below doesn't an excellent job of making a final argument for why Smith was born to write MOTU.

But enough with all of that! Without further ado (and what exactly is "ado" anyway?), here's a look at the official trailer for showrunner & EP Kevin Smith, Mattel Television & Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation "Part Two" (set to "have the power" once again on November 23rd):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYDjYKk8kf8)

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.