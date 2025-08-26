Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E08 Preview: A Whole Lot of Vulcans

With Patton Oswalt guest-starring, we have images and more for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03E08: "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans."

Pike, La’an, Uhura, and Chapel are transformed into Vulcans for a mission with Spock—and things get tricky

Get a sneak peek at images and video teasers for S03E08 ahead of the episode’s release on Paramount+

SDCC 2025 teased Season 4 with a wild puppet-themed transporter accident moment for Pike

As the third season of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds inches closer to its finale, we've got a special look at what's in store with this week's chapter, S03E08: "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans" (hitting this Thursday):

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 8: "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans" – Written by Dana Horgan and Henry Alonso Myers, and directed by Jordan Canning, this week's episode sees Pike (Mount), La'an (Christina Chong), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and Chapel (Jess Bush) transformed into Vulcans to join Spock (Peck) on a mission. But there might be some problems with turning them back… With the amazing Patton Oswalt guest-starring, here's a look at the image gallery and a previously released sneak peek at what's to come:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Puppet Preview at SDCC 2025

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this past weekend, after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

