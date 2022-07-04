Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Finale Images, Preview Released

After months of build-up, teasing, previewing, and anticipating, it's hard to believe that we've actually reached the Season 1 finale of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. But that's exactly where we're at, and even with today being The Fourth of July that doesn't mean the previews are taking a holiday. Not only do we have the preview images and official trailer for S01E10 "A Quality of Mercy" (directed by Chris Fisher and written by Henry Alonso Myers & Akiva Goldsman), but we also have a look at the recent episode of The Ready Room with Wil Wheaton offering a sneak peek:

Pike and the crew of the Enterprise face an unprecedented threat which could change the Federation forever in the season finale of #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds! pic.twitter.com/NAVzz17Jga — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) July 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And in the latest episode of The Ready Room, Bruce Horak (Chief Hemmer) joins Wheaton to discuss Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E09 "All Those Who Wander." The pair cover Horak's "stoic" portrayal of Chief Engineer Hemmer, as well as the close-knit dynamic between the Strange New Worlds cast. Plus, take a look behind-the-scenes at the puppet mastery that went into the episode as well as a look at some of the franchise's scariest episodes. But before Wheaton wrapped, he also offered a sneak preview of this week's episode S01E10 "A Quality of Mercy" (beginning around the 25:45 mark):

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds wrapping up its first season's mission, here's a look back at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season as James T. Kirk. Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) is reprising the TOS role of T'Pring (originally played by Arlene Martel), Spock's (Peck) fiancee.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) is the score composer for the series' original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.