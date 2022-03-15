Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: William Shatner & Paul Wesley Kirk-Bond

Earlier today, fans learned that Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries, Tell Me A Story) had joined the second season cast of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as James T. Kirk. Now, we're getting a chance to hear directly from Wesley himself, who took to Twitter to not just express his appreciation for being able to play such an iconic role but also to share a story about an unexpected encounter he had on a flight with "The Ultimate Kirk," William Shatner. From there, Shatner checks in to offer congratulations with Wesley promising to do right by what will now be their ship.

"I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created," Wesley wrote in a series of tweets sharing the fateful meeting. "Recently, I boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the empty seat beside me was the one and only William Shatner, having himself just returned from space. I could barely put two words together but ultimately I managed to say hello and we chatted. I'm not one who usually believes in fate but this was more than a coincidence. And of course, I had to get a picture. So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can't wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens":

From there, Wesley received both congratulations as well as a request from one Kirk to another (followed by Wesley vowing to do his best):

"Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence, and a welcome, key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long 'Star Trek' fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role," said Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers. With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was recently released:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.