Star Trek: Table Reads, Panels & Sneak Previews for Comic-Con@Home

Just because you're missing out on the long lines at the bathrooms and the $97 hotdogs doesn't mean CBS All Access isn't going to do its part to make this week's Comic-Con@Home as memorable for Star Trek fans as ever before. That's right, starting at 10 am PT (1 pm ET) on Thursday, July 23, cast and creative team members from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Picard will take part in a series of different events, from a mega panel moderated by Deadline Hollywood's Dominic Patten and table reads to sneak previews and a roundtable with the cast of Picard. Of course, the entire thing kicks off with a chat with Trekverse EPs Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout (maybe some more Strange New Worlds news?). But if that alone wasn't enough to get your excited, check out the teaser for what awaits below (following a look at a breakdown of the sessions):

"Star Trek: Discovery": Fans will be treated to a table read of Season 2 finale "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2," with Sonequa Martin-Green's Commander Michael Burnham there along with Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L'Rell), and Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno). Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), and Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson) will also take part. Joining them for the fun are Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), and Ethan Peck (Spock), set to be joined by Discovery EP and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and EP Olatunde Osunsanmi, who directed the two-part season finale.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks": Series showrunner Mike McMahan will be on hand to take viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the U.S.S Cerritos. Joining him are Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana.

"Star Trek: Picard": With a second season set for 2021, Patrick Stewart will be joined by castmates Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) for a panel discussion. Joining them for some fun and fan questions are Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Jonathan Frakes (William Riker).