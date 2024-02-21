Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, star trek, Star Trek Picard, star trek: legacy, Terry Matalas, Todd Stashwick

Star Trek: Todd Stashwick Believes "Legacy" Could Bring Back Shaw

Todd Stashwick says Shaw could only be "Spock dead" if Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas can make Star Trek: Legacy a reality.

Article Summary Todd Stashwick teases Shaw's potential return in a possible Star Trek: Legacy series.

Leonard Nimoy’s Spock and Brent Spiner’s Data illustrate death isn't final in Star Trek.

Shaw's heroic final act and posthumous promotion recommendation for Seven remembered.

Stashwick and co-star Michelle Hurd have discussed their hopes for "Legacy" to happen.

If there's one consistent in pop culture fiction, it's "never say never" – even in the face of death. Case in point: two of Star Trek's most beloved characters in Leonard Nimoy's Spock and Brent Spiner's Data have returned in some form. Nimoy got his death scene in 1982's The Wrath of Khan but was reincarnated in 1984's The Search for Spock, with his memories conveniently copied over to DeForest Kelley's Dr. Leonard McCoy. Data was brought back after his initial death in 2002's Nemesis. There are digital copies of him: the first was found in Picard season one of Alton Soong's (Spiner) records, and before the doctor's passing in season three, he was able to take the android's essence and memories into his most human-like hybrid that also includes other Dr. Noonien Soong creations Lore and B-4 in the events of season three. Todd Stashwick, who played fan favorite Captain Liam Shaw in Picard season three, has theories on how showrunner Terry Matalas could bring him back if Legacy becomes a reality.

Star Trek: Picard: Todd Stashwick Explains How Shaw Can Return

"If they ever choose to do [Legacy] there will be very skilled writers who know how to do it," Stashwick told TrekMovie.com at the Saturn Awards about a Shaw return. When asked if he's heard any rumblings from Paramount, "I swear I have been told nothing. I can only be hopeful because I would love to keep telling stories." As far as if Matalas told him how he would return, "Oh yeah. Like I said, I'm 'Spock dead.'"

Shaw died valiantly trying to stave off the assimilated Titan crew who were firing against the unaffected. In his final words, he paid respect to his first officer (Jeri Ryan), declaring, "You have the conn…Seven of Nine." That wasn't the last surprise he had in store for her. When Seven was trying to tenure her resignation from Starfleet to her former Voyager crewmate Capt Tuvok (Tim Russ), he played her Shaw's recording of his personal recommendation for a promotion before denying her request. Spock initially died after saving the Enterprise in the Nicholas Meyer film. Following Nimoy's death in 2015, his character, rebranded Spock Prime with the films set in the Kelvin universe, also died in 2016's Star Trek: Beyond. For more, including his, Michelle Hurd & Matalas' favorite Picard meme, you can check out the piece here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!