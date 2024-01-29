Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, Raffi Musiker, Star Trek Picard, star trek: legacy

Star Trek: Legacy Will Happen "If Fans Want It": Michelle Hurd

Star Trek: Picard star Michelle Hurd says fans will need to keep having their voices heard for Paramount to give "Legacy" a green light.

There's something to be said about how certain things can be willed into existence, like the Deadpool film franchise starring Ryan Reynolds after a certain concept leak, but for some, I'm talking to you, "Disney and The Orville season four," it feels more like wishful thinking. That being said, Star Trek: Picard star Michelle Hurd is the only actress playing a character original to the series to stay for the entire duration as Cmdr Raffi Musiker. Raffi, Starfleet engineer-turned-intelligence operative, developed a bond with the title character, as we discover in season one, affectionately calling Jean-Luc "JL." While the character's been battling her demons trying to balance duty to Starfleet and her estranged family, Raffi does have a happy ending, not only taking the first bold steps into reconciling with her ex and reconnect with their son but also adventuring off with Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and one hell of a ringer for an ensign in Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) off in the U.S.S. Enterprise-G by Picard's series finale. While the season three Picard cast and showrunner Terry Matalas await Paramount to greenlight Legacy that continue their adventures, Hurd remained optimistic.

"I love Raffi. She's my favorite character," Hurd told TV Insider. "We have hands, fingers, everything's crossed for Star Trek: Legacy. I know that right now, they're working on 'Section 31' for Michelle Yeoh. And then they're going to do 'Starfleet Academy.' That's going to be a series. And then, if the fans still want it, they'll start working on 'Star Trek: Legacy.'" Hurd was part of the cast that included Stewart, Ryan, Santiago Cabrera, Alison Pill, Orla Brady, and Isa Briones. Only Stewart, Ryan, and Hurd stuck around in the main cast for season three. Brent Spiner, who played multiple roles since season one, reprised his Next Generation character Data for seasons one and three, portrayed TNG villain Lore, and played two human characters in doctors Alton and Adam Soong – continuing the tradition of Noonien Soong's ancestors.

Season three became a reunion of the core TNG cast that also includes Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and LeVar Burton. Joining them were Speelers, Ashlei Sharpe-Chestnut, Amanda Plummer, and Todd Stashwick. The fate of Legacy as well as the franchise, should Paramount end up part of a merger, is a hot topic right now that could have a major impact on future plans For more, including Hurd's interest in returning as Monique Jeffries in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, you can check out the interview here.

