Star Trek: Wil Wheaton on Zachary Levi's "Disgusting" Trump Support

Wil Wheaton ("Star Trek" Universe) made his feelings known about Zachary Levi endorsing Donald Trump at a rally over this past weekend.

Whether you saw it coming from a mile away or found yourself shocked by the news, Harold and the Purple Crayon star Zachary Levi made it clear during a campaign rally over this past weekend. After his first pick, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of his "run" for The White House and endorsed the ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon, Levi threw his box office might behind Donald Trump. "We're here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there," Levi shared near the end of his speech on Saturday. "And he's gonna get us there because he's gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard."

Reactions were split down the middle – between folks who were surprised and those posting "receipts" to show why they were not surprised. Unfortunately, for a lot of fans, the surprise was followed by disappointment in someone who they've come to be fans of from his work on Chuck and the "Shazam!" films. One person who took to social media to share his feelings was Wil Wheaton ("Star Trek" Universe, The Big Bang Theory), who took to Facebook to reaffirm the core principle that the nerd community needs to be a place where all feel welcomed and no one is made to feel lesser.

"Something I love about our nerd community is how welcoming and diverse we are. We are a safe place for everyone who has ever been Othered. We are a safe place for vulnerable people to come together and safely love all the wonderful nerdy stuff we love," Wheaton shared before shifting the focus to Levi. "With that in mind, I think it's pretty important for anyone who supports Nerd HQ knows who and what they are supporting," Wheaton continued. "What a disappointment. What a disgrace. How disgusting." At the end of the post, Wheaton also clarifies that safe spaces can't exist if those who continue to make others feel unsafe are allowed to be a part – and that the rights of individuals are not up for debate. "Quick edit here, gently pointing anyone who is not aware of it, to the Paradox of Tolerance. A place is not safe, if you can't keep out the people who would make it unsafe. This includes nonphysical safety. And fundamental human rights are not a matter of opinion."

