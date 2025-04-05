Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astroneer, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, System Era Softworks

More Details Revealed About Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions is a brand new game in the Atstroneer series, but will serve as its own title, not as a sequel

Article Summary Discover Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, a new standalone adventure in the Astroneer universe.

Exciting cooperative gameplay as players explore deep space on the evolving ESS Starseeker.

Face unknown perils and team up to tackle missions across diverse star systems.

Expect engaging narrative and camaraderie with crew in a vibrant space setting.

Earlier this week, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions was quickly revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. After that, Devolver Digital revealed more info about the game. First off, this is a brand new game set within the Astroneer universe, however, this is not a sequel to either game already out there. Those games will continue on their own with updates and other content from developer System Era Softworks while this one is being produced and eventually released. It feels like the team really wanted fans to know that their other games weren't going anywhere, and they'll still have content released for them, which is awesome that they plan to keep making content for all of these games at the same time. However, we're probably not going to see this entry for a while, as they have a target release window of 2026. For now, you can read a little more below, as well as check out the latest trailer above, as we wait for more details to emerge.

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions is a new game set within the Astroneer universe with a focus on discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie. Exploring deep space on the ESS Starseeker, players will need to work together with the entire crew of the space station to complete planet- wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting edge technology. Players will have an advanced set of tools at their disposal to tackle expeditions while they face off with the unknown perils of space- – fascinating creatures, hazardous flora, and mysterious forces that await them. The ESS Starseeker is the heart of the crew, an ever-evolving space station where players get together to plan expeditions, upgrade their capabilities, and even hang out with other players. Gain reputation with eccentric crew leadership as the narrative unfolds.

