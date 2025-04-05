Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Civilization VII, Firaxis Games

Sid Meier's Civilization VII – VR Will Arrive Next Week

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - VR brings eveyrthing from the PC title and more into your home, as it drops onto Meta Quest 3 next week

Article Summary Sid Meier's Civilization VII - VR launches next week on Meta Quest 3.

Experience Civilization's strategic depth now in virtual and mixed reality.

Interact with world leaders face-to-face in the Diplomacy Chamber.

Play solo or online multiplayer with up to three Meta Quest 3 players.

2K Games and Fraxis Games have confirmed the release date for Sid Meier's Civilization VII – VR, as the game arrives next week on Meta Quest 3. The game brings you everything from the main title and some additional content only for VR players into your home, as you can visturally build your civilization up from nothing to an empire that reaches to the stars. Enjoy the trailer showing it off as the game will be released on April 10.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII – VR

Sid Meier's Civilization VII – VR features the same strategic depth players expect from the franchise, now with unique features and gameplay mechanics designed for virtual reality and mixed reality. Explore a new way to experience the legendary strategy franchise as players immerse themselves and build an empire to stand the test of time. Players can experience a variety of features and modes within Sid Meier's Civilization VII – VR, including:

A True Civilization Experience in VR/MR. Enjoy Civilization from a unique new perspective, whether peering down from high above the map or leaning all the way in to appreciate the finer details of every building and unit.

Enjoy Civilization from a unique new perspective, whether peering down from high above the map or leaning all the way in to appreciate the finer details of every building and unit. Meet Visionary Leaders Face-to-Face. Iconic world leaders surround the War Table, reacting to forged alliances or declarations of war. Negotiate your empire's best interests one-on-one with other leaders in the new Diplomacy Chamber.

Iconic world leaders surround the War Table, reacting to forged alliances or declarations of war. Negotiate your empire's best interests one-on-one with other leaders in the new Diplomacy Chamber. Your Empire Enters Reality. Reach out and take control with the new interface designed for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, letting players change viewpoints at will and bring the War Table into their surroundings with dynamic mixed reality.

Reach out and take control with the new interface designed for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, letting players change viewpoints at will and bring the War Table into their surroundings with dynamic mixed reality. Conquer or Cooperate. Play solo or compete in online multiplayer matches with up to three other Meta Quest 3 and 3S players.*

Play solo or compete in online multiplayer matches with up to three other Meta Quest 3 and 3S players.* Relive Your Empire's Glory. Revisit your history and achievements in the Archives, a virtual space where the heights of your empire are captured as dioramas you can see anytime you like in VR.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!