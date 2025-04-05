Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aerosoft, Subway Sim 2

Subway Sim 2 Announces Late-April Release Date

Subway Sim 2 will be released near the end of April, as you will manage and operate trains in a whole new set of locations and challenges

Article Summary Subway Sim 2 launches in April, transporting players to Germany's picturesque subway lines.

Operate Berlin U1/U3 and Hamburg U3 with detailed stations and dynamic passenger interactions.

Drive realistic vehicles like DT5 and A3L92, navigating weather and transport challenges.

Career mode offers scenarios with delays and breakdowns, testing conductor skills in real-time.

Indie game developer Simuverse Interactive and publisher Aerosoft have confirmed the release date for their public transit sequel, Subway Sim 2. The sequel takes you to Germany as you'll work on three different lines, operating them to their best and dealing with all of the possible scenarios that might come up for a subway/train operator. Are you able to handle the immense workload while making sure passengers get to where they need to go? You can check out the trailer and info here as it will be released on PC via Steam, as well as XSX|S and PS5, on April 29, 2025.

Subway Sim 2

Explore some of the most picturesque subway lines in Germany with the Berlin U1/U3 and the Hamburg U3. Experience everyday life in these two German cities from the perspective of a train conductor, and discover landmarks like Berlin's Oberbaum Bridge and Hamburg's harbor whilst making sure your passengers get to where they're going safely and without delays. Be aware that just like in the real world, disruptions and red signals may suddenly alter your workload and make your train, and therefore your passengers, late!

SubwaySim 2 features 41 kilometers of carefully recreated track, 51 detailed stations, and three highly realistic vehicles (DT5, HK, and A3L92). With dynamic weather, functional depots, and interactive passengers, the environment feels alive and engaging. Stepping into career mode presents players with a variety of scenarios, including delays, breakdowns, and other challenges, as budding conductors will navigate a constantly changing world filled with moving trains, cars, and passengers.

Three Underground Lines: Experience the Berlin U1/U3 and Hamburg U3 with highly detailed environments.

51 Stations: Interactive stations with real passenger dynamics.

Three Playable Vehicles: Drive the iconic DT5, HK, and A3L92 with authentic soundscapes.

Career Mode: Manage disruptions, dynamic weather, and realistic transport issues.

Immersive Environments: From depots to city centers, every detail counts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!