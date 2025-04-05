Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: black mirror

Black Mirror Virtual Watch Party: "USS Callister," Season 7 Sneak Peek

Here's what you need to know about April 8th's Black Mirror Virtual Watch Party, including a rewatch of "USS Callister" and a Season 7 look.

With only days to go until the seventh season of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror hits Netflix screens, the fine folks over at TCKR Systems and Streamberry are inviting fans to attend an exciting virtual fan event (RSVP here). On Tuesday, April 8th (kicking off at 9:30 am PST, 12:30 pm EST, and 5:30 pm BST), virtual attendees will get a chance to revisit the Season 4 premiere: "USS Callister," with the live rewatch set to include Easter eggs about the episode – and a few surprises. Following that, Brooker and EP Jessica Rhodes will offer a deep dive into the episode with a Q&A – and who knows? There might just be a special sneak peek at this season's sequel episode, "USS Callister: Into Infinity."

Black Mirror Season 7: What You Need to Know…

"Common People": When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost. Starring: Chris O'Dowd as Mike, Rashida Jones as Amanda, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor.

Bête Noire": Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn't seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there's something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices. Starring: Siena Kelly as Maria, Rosy McEwen as Verity, Michael Workéyè as Kae, Ben Bailey Smith as Gabe, Amber Grappy as Yudy, Ravi Aujla as Mr. Ditta, Elena Sanz as Camille, and Hanna Griffiths as Luisa.

"Hotel Reverie": Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She's got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home. Starring Emma Corrin as Dorothy, Issa Rae as Brandy, Awkwafina as Kimmy, and Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth.

"Plaything": Synopsis: An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren't expecting. Starring: Peter Capaldi as older Cameron Walker, Lewis Gribben as younger Cameron Walker, James Nelson Joyce as DCI Kano, Michele Austin as Jen, Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, and Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur.

"Eulogy": An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past, leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his past. Starring: Paul Giamatti as Phillip and Patsy Ferran as The Guide.

"USS Callister: Into Infinity": Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning. Starring: Cristin Milioti as Nanette, Jimmi Simpson as Walton, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer, and Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani.

