Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the bondsman

The Bondsman: Maxwell Jenkins Discusses Series Blending Music & Horror

Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) spoke with Bleeding Cool about his role on the Prime Video supernatural horror action series The Bondsman.

Article Summary Maxwell Jenkins discusses his dual passions for horror and music in Prime Video's The Bondsman.

Cade battles family tensions and demonic threats in a unique supernatural action series.

Kevin Bacon's off-camera wisdom leaves a lasting impact on Jenkins' acting approach.

Jenkins cherishes lasting friendships from Lost in Space cast, finds parallels in real life.

Maxwell Jenkins couldn't think of a better opportunity than to blend two of his favorite passions in music and horror in a TV series, but lo and behold, he found it in the Prime Video supernatural horror action series The Bondsman. The Arcadian star plays Cade Halloran, who's going through difficulty managing his parents' separation from his mother, Maryanne Dice (Jennifer Nettles), who wants to nurture his blossoming music career, and his father, Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), who doesn't feel he's old enough to make that decision yet while he's still in high school. Both are musicians who have changed, but Hub finds his life drastically changed as his bounty-hunting life takes a sinister turn from pursuing fugitives with active warrants to hunting down demons who possess humans to send them back to hell. Jenkins spoke to Bleeding Cool about working on the Grainger David series with showrunner Erik Oleson, why it's a dream to work with Bacon and Nettles, who also share his music ambitions in real life; why he feels at home with horror, and how he's kept up with the 2018 cast of Lost in Space including remaining friends in life-imitating-art of the "Will Robinson-Dr. Smith" friendship he has with Parker Posey.

The Bondsman Star Maxwell Jenkins on Working with the "Two Greatest Actors and Musicians" in Bacon and Nettles

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'The Bondsman?'

A whole lot of things, I mean, partially the horror genre blended with those funny, relatable, and sometimes intense family moments. I love it when you can combine those two worlds because it gives the horror (adds) stakes when you have a family that acts as the heartbeat. Also, the music was intriguing to me, getting to work with two of the greatest actors and greatest musicians. That's rare, and they're just great. Jennifer [Nettles], Kevin [Bacon], Beth [Grant], Damon [Herriman], and Jolene [Purdy]. It was just an incredible cast I got to learn so much from in that respect.

What's it like working with Erik and Grainger as creatives?

I have yet to be on a set going into pre-production that has such a grasp on the world they wanted to create. Grainger created this incredible world, and Eric is the captain of our ship who was so prepared. This isn't his first rodeo, but we showed up there, a tight-knit cast – he got all of us on the same page. He had a background of the Halloran family going back generations for us to reference, so it was super helpful.

How does playing in this world compare to the stuff you've done before? Did it feel within your wheelhouse, or did you have to go a little outside your comfort zone?

There were some aspects I felt more comfortable in than others, but all around, it was a challenge that I was excited to take on. The horror thing, I've experienced a bit. I had done some horror projects, and sci-fi shows with their fair share of jump scares. This was unique as a horror comedy, which I haven't done much before. If you look at my track record, I haven't done many comedies. That was certainly a challenge and something I was eager to explore, and then the music aspect. I'm a musician and an actor, but I've never been able to bridge those two, and music has such an ability to bring a group of people together. When you add that into a tight-knit small cast, you become close.

Was there anything you picked up from being around a more seasoned cast member like Kevin, and did you talk to him about learning the craft?

So much from Kevin, for sure. The biggest thing was how he conducts himself off-camera was the best thing I picked up on. Despite all his experience, knowledge, and skills, he is so real, open, and collaborative, and so much about the work he wants input from a lot of people. He's not closed off to new ideas, which is something impressive to see, and as I continue to work and grow and experience something, I want to make sure I retain it because that's what makes him such a phenomenal actor and creative to work with.

You've had a great run on the Netflix version of 'Lost in Space,' and I was wondering what you make of the legacy you built on that franchise.

Talk about a franchise that is so historic, I huge shoes to fill (as Will Robinson), and Billy Mumy's a legend, as is (creator) Irwin Allen. I guess the thing I'm most proud of that show is I saw after we finished up how close the original cast had stayed together, and they're still friends to this day. I was hoping that we would stay close together, and we did. I still talk to Parker and Toby (Stephens) all the time. I see Mina (Sundwall) in LA all the time. I think truly.

The Bondsman is available on Prime Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!