Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts

Basim from Assassin's Creed Mirage Joins PureArts New 1/8 Line

Enter the Animus with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles statue from the world of Assassin’s Creed

Article Summary PureArts debuts an 11" Basim statue from Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, capturing iconic game details.

Dive into ninth-century Baghdad with Basim Ibn Ishaq, as Mirage expands the Assassin's Creed universe.

LED-lit Animus details and Islamic architectural base bring the world of Mirage vividly to life.

Secure your Basim statue at $119.99, as pre-orders are live for a Q4 2025 release.

Shadows is the newest game to expand the mythos of the Assassin's Creed story, and before that, it was Mirage. This entry would return the game to its roots by focusing on stealth, parkour, and classic Assassin gameplay. The game follows a new hero, Basim Ibn Ishaq, during his early years in ninth-century Baghdad. He started out as a street thief but would soon become recruited into the Hidden Ones, where he mastered his skills and rose through the ranks. The game serves as both a prequel and an expansion of the larger Assassin's Creed mythos, giving players insight into Basim's journey before his story, as seen in Valhalla.

Basim now comes to life with PureArts once again as they capture their popular Assassin's Creed statue in a new size and price point. Standing 11" tall, Basim is ready to strike with nicely crafted detail right off the screen with his Hidden Blade at the ready, as he stands on an Islamic-inspired base. Just like the rest of the statues in this series, he will have crafted Animus details that will light up with LEDs. Collectors can return to the events of Assassin's Creed Mirage for $119.99, and pre-orders are live with a Q4 2025 release.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage Animus Basim 1:8 Scale Statue

"But a man you trust with anything… can take everything." The iconic PureArts Animus Basim 1:4 Scale Statue, now in a 1:8 Scale Statue! Isu reincarnate, Hidden One, and Assassin's Creed Mirage protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq appears atop a golden age Islamic architecture inspired base with his Hidden Blade drawn."

"Inspired by the sand of the desert, the quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Basim's left side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Basim 1:8 Scale Statue is the perfect size for any Assassin's Creed fans' set up! Each Animus 1:8 Scale Statue connects with the Animus Link to light up your collection!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!