Stargirl S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" Images Posted

Following up on yesterday's release of the promo for The CW's DC's Stargirl S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence," we have the official preview images offering a few more clues as to what's still to come. We mentioned the question marks surrounding Sylvester's (Joel McHale) episode-ending fate and based on one of the images below, it appears to have been a painful one. And then there's the matter of Cameron (Hunter Sansone) and the power that's growing within him, a problem that even Courtney (Brec Bassinger) may not be able to save him from. And let's not forget that the JSA is still in the middle of a murder investigation… while someone monitors it all. But for what purpose?

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 4 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" – BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode, written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.