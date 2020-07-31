Stath Lets Flats Over Fleabag; Tennant/Sheen & More: BAFTA TV Awards

On Friday, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) recognized the very best in television on British screens during The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Hosted by Richard Ayoade, the virtual awards ceremony with the name so corporate it should be a NASCAR race, this year's BAFTA awards were the first in its run to be held virtually to adhere to social-distancing regulations. Best Drama Series went to Channel 4's The End of the F***ing World, while the Best Mini-Series title went to HBO's Chernobyl.

In a particularly surprising turn, Stath Lets Flats bested Derry Girls and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag for Best Scripted Comedy. The BAFTA Special Award was given to Idris Elba, speaker of one of the greatest inspirational speeches in a film ever (Pacific Rim) and the star of one of our favorite series (Luther). This year also saw the addition of a new category, with the Must-See Moment award recognizing memorable scenes from British television from the past year and voted on by the public. Spoiler before you're about to be spoiled? Gavin and Stacey fans should be feeling pretty good right about now. Here's a list of the evening's winners (with a full list at the BAFTA website), beginning with David Tennant and Michael Sheen bickering as they present an award:

Supporting Actor – Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji

Reality and Constructed Factual – Race Across the World

Supporting Actress – Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World

Entertainment Program – Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment Performance – Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Comedy Entertainment Programme – Taskmaster

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme – Sian Clifford for Fleabag

BAFTA Special Award – Idris Elba

Features – The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme – Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats

Must-See Moment – Gavin and Stacey, "Nessa Proposes to Smithy"

Specialist Factual – Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story

Mini-Series – Chernobyl

Scripted Comedy – Stath Lets Flats

Leading Actor – Jared Harris for Chernobyl

Drama Series – The End of the F***ing World

Leading Actress – Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing