Stephen Colbert Trashing January 6 Folks Gets 525,600% of Our Support

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of what will go down as one of the saddest and most pathetic moments in the backstory of this nation. That's because on January 6, 2021, a mob of treasonous sore losers who couldn't deal with the fact that their "golden calf" Donald Trump lost his re-election so they trumped up a bunch of tinfoil-hat-worthy conspiracy theories to use as an excuse to attack the U.S. Capitol, cause a lot of destruction & violence, and attempt to stop the election from being certified by s bunch of mindless sheep who (we've learned) were willing to kill to get their way. So what better way to drive home the point of just how sad and pathetic that day was than to set it to music & lyrics of Jonathan Larson's "Season of Love" from Rent? Because that's exactly what late-night host Stephen Colbert and the team over at CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert did with "Abhor-Rent: 525,600 Minutes Since The Insurrection," shining a spotlight on a Grade A class of loser.

Here's a look at Colbert & company finding a way to thread the needle by being able to add a little humor to what was otherwise one of the darkest days in this nation's history:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Abhor-Rent: 525,600 Minutes Since The Insurrection (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_IxT2ei9gU&t=1s)

It wasn't just The Late Show with Stephen Colbert "honoring" the dishonorable yesterday. Trump, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Tucker Carlson, Rudy Giuliani, Lauren Boebert, Steve Bannon, and Josh Hawley received the honor they deserved courtesy of Trevor Noah and Comedy Central's The Daily Show (Colbert's old stomping grounds) who set up a series of "Heroes of the Freedomsurrection" mock-uments where this gaggle of grotesqueness could be recognized for their efforts to undermine our nation and its constitution.

"We put up monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6th. Please don't tear them down, because history," the comedy/news/opinion show wrote in its Instagram post while showing off the individuals being honored for their cowardice and treachery- here's a look: