Stephen King Twitter Defiance Brings Transgender Dig From Elon Musk

Stephen King isn't going to call Twitter anything but Twitter - even as Elon Musk cracks "jokes" that are demeaning to the trans community.

It's been a while since we checked in on bestselling author Stephen King (You Like It Darker) and Twitter bro-wannabe Elon Musk. It might've been back in November when King made his feelings known about Musk's Grok AI. Spoiler? King wasn't a fan – and he hasn't been a big fan of pretty much anything that Musk has done with the social media service. For his part, Musk has attempted to engage with King – but it has not gone well. That brings us to the past twenty-four hours when Musk decided he would use a response to a post from King with what we're guessing was an attempt at a "joke" but was actually a demeaning slight against the transgender community.

Yesterday, King shared an article in The New York Times detailing a report that claims terrorists are purchasing blue check marks on the social media service. After calling Twitter by its original (and better) name, King added, "I refuse to call it X." Musk would go on to respond with, "Stop deadnaming X," followed by "Respect our transition" with a crying laughing emoji. For those who don't know, "deadnaming" is when someone refers to a transgender person by their birth name even after they have changed their name as part of their gender transition. By making that comment, Musk was equating one of his failed efforts with the social media service with the pain, suffering & psychological abuse that trans people suffer at the hands of small-minded people. You know, the kind that thinks it's funny to joke about "deadnaming."

Here's a look at King's post, followed by a response from Musk that ends with an emoji that might just confirm an assumption we've had about Musk. He's the kinda dude who laughs really loud at his own jokes to drown out the awkward silence that comes as folks try to find a way to not hurt his feelings. Following that, we have a look at King most recent response:

Here's a look at King making it clear to Musk that his investment will only ever be Twitter to him – no matter his "need to put your personal brand on everything":

Dear Elon:

Twitter.

Twitter, Twitter.

Twitter, Twitter, Twitter.

Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter.

And so on.

Fuck your need to put your personal brand on everything. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Just because you bought it doesn't mean you own it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Stephen King Gives Tucker Carlson "The Elon Musk Treatment"

Back in June 2023, ex-FOX "News" host & Twitter/X "public access" host Tucker Carlson decided to tag himself into the social media ring after Musk had his ass handed to him by King in Musk's previous attempts to match wits with King (like bringing a picture of a chainsaw to a chainsaw fight). In what can best be described as a Twitter version of a "public access" show, Carlson called out King for praising President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his new memoir. King wrote, "Hunter Biden proves again that anybody—even the son of a United States president—can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley." The author continued, "Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful."

Well, we're pretty sure that once you saw the name "Hunter Biden," you knew where Carlson was going with all of this. Because, for Carlson and his ilk, Hunter Biden is the "boogeyman" by which they connect so much of their tinfoil hat nonsense. As he was throwing his Twitter tantrum, Carlson accused King of being willing to "say anything if it helps the party" (BECAUSE THERE AIN'T NO PARTY LIKE A STEPHEN KING PARTY!) while also referring to King as a "brainless celebrity." Let's be clear about something – cool? The dude who can't figure out a way to keep a job at FOX "News" was punching WAY above his intellectual paygrade taking on someone like King. Thankfully, King gave the comment all of the "respect" it deserved:

Tucker Carlson called me brainless. My life is over. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

