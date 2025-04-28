Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stillwater

Stillwater: Zdarsky & Perez's Image Comics Series Set for Amazon Adapt

Prime Video and Greg Berlanti are adapting writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Ramon Perez's Image Comics comic book Stillwater for a series.

During a profile of writer/producer Greg Berlanti, Deadline Hollywood dropped some exclusive news that fans of writer Chip Zdarsky, artist Ramon Perez, and colorist Mike Spicer's Image Comics comic book series, Stillwater. Prime Video has picked up the series adaptation stemming from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The horror thriller is being adapted by co-writers Berlanti and Carly Wray (HBO's Watchmen), with Skybound Entertainment (The Walking Dead) also producing.

Originally published in 2020, the comic book series sets its narrative spotlight on unemployed ex-con Daniel West, who receives a mysterious letter informing him that a distant relative had passed and he was set to receive a pretty sizeable inheritance. But to claim it, he's going to have to head to the small town of Stillwater – and since the name of the town is the same as the comic book series, you can imagine that Stillwater isn't like a lot of other towns. See, the thing is that folks in the town – they don't die. And when a town is harboring a secret like that, you can only imagine what it would be willing to do to keep that secret a secret.

"Those books, the Anne Rice novels, were like a huge influence on me when I was younger. I fell pretty, pretty hard for that collection, and because it delved into the ideas of immortality and how it just wasn't as cool as you know, be cracked up to be on the surface, so a lot of that is infused in Stillwater, like just the idea of exploring the concept of immortality, beyond just like, Oh, I live forever. Isn't that cool?" Zdarsky shared during a September 2021 interview about the comic book series, noting how Anne Rice's novels influenced their work.

Skybound Entertainment founders Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Head of TV Glenn Geller, and Chip Zdarsky will serve as executive producers. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and President Leigh London Redman will executive-produce on behalf of Berlanti Productions. In addition, Wray, Robbie Rogers, and former Berlanti Prods. Executive Jonathan Gabay will also serve as executive producers.

