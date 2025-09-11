Posted in: BBC, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds/Doctor Who Connection "Makes Perfect Sense": Myers

Showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers on that Doctor Who connection in Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3.

Earlier this week, we passed along a look at how Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped a ten-ton tease that the universes of "Star Trek" and BBC's Doctor Who are much more connected than folks might think. In an exclusive clip for S03E10: "New Life and New Civilizations" that was shared by TV Insider, Marie (Melanie Scrofano), M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), La'an (Christina Chong), Pike (Mount), Scotty (Martin Quinn), Spock (Peck), Pelia (Carol Kane), and the others gather for the Captain's table to unwind and catch up (poor Scotty).

Near the end of the clip, Pelia shared a bit of backstory that raised some eyebrows. After discussing the challenges that the Enterprise has faced over the past few months, Pelia scoffs and chimes in with what she considers to be challenging: "Remind me to tell you about the time I spent with the time-travelling Doctor I once knew." During an interview with TrekMovie, Showrunners and EPs Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers didn't shy away from the implication. "She apparently knew the Doctor from 'Doctor Who,'" Goldsman shared, matter-of-factly. Myers added, "She's had a long life experience, and it just makes perfect sense."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Puppet Preview at SDCC 2025

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) over the summer, after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

