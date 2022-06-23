Stranger Things 4: Charli XCX, The Go-Go's & More in the Upside Down

With only a week to go until Netflix and the Duffer Bros.' Stranger Things 4 returns for its two-episode, four-hour-plus second volume on July 1st, we're thinking that there are some folks out there needing a break from watching the painfully intense Volume 2 trailer that was unleashed this week. Which also might be the best trailer that the streaming series has released to date, but we digress. So what we have is a recap of the first volume as well as a look behind the scenes at how the sets came together. But first, how about a little music from the Upside Down?

First up, Doritos is broadcasting Live From The Upside Down and it brought Charli XCX, Soft Cell, The Go-Go's, and Corey Hart with it for a very different kind of concert:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, hitting screens on July 1st:

And here's a look back at the previously-released sneak preview for the season's summer end-run:

In the following featurette, Production Designer Chris Trujillo takes you through how the sets in Volume 1 came to life:

And for those of you feeling a bit nostalgic (just not for a seven-episode rebinge), here's a quick recap of the fourth season so far:

And if spoilers are no longer a concern, then why not spend a good 45 minutes or so hanging out with the cast & creative team as they take a deep dive into Stranger Things 4 Volume 1:

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.