Stranger Things 4: Kate Bush Shares Volume 2 Finale Thoughts

Much like Nirvana discovering yet another new generation of fans through Matt Reeves' use of "Something in the Way" in Warner Bros' The Batman, Kate Bush is experiencing the same revival thanks to the Duffer Brothers' use of her song "Running Up That Hill" in the Netflix series Stranger Things 4. "Hill" became an unofficial anthem for Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield, who found herself battling depression resulting from the loss of her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) & a broken family and her ongoing fight with the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Bush provided her own spoiler-free review of the season's second volume on her website. Now, can we get finally get her to the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, already?!

Whoooo Hoooo everybody! I just can't believe it – No. 1 for the third week. We're all so excited! In fact it's all starting to feel a bit surreal.

I've just watched the last two episodes of Stranger Things and they're just through the roof. No spoilers here, I promise. I'd only seen the scenes that directly involved the use of the track and so I didn't know how the story would evolve or build. I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use RUTH for Max's totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey. I can't imagine the amount of hard work that's gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They've made something really spectacular.

I want to let you know about the amount of unofficial merchandise that's out there. I haven't seen it myself but I keep getting reports that there's a huge amount: T-shirts, etc – some of which is very poor quality, some of which is pretty good and could be mistaken for being official. The only official merchandise is the already existing material that's available through the official websites.

We hope you understand that we want to honour the energy that's being generated by the audiences right now. An energy that feels very special, unique and quite frankly, bloody moving.

Thanks very much everyone,

Kate