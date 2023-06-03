Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: finn wolfhard, netflix, preview, season 5, stranger things

Stranger Things 5 "Answers an Insane Amount of Questions": Wolfhard

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard shared what they're looking forward to with the fifth & final season and how many scripts they've read.

After some international confusion regarding when production on Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's (The Duffer Brothers) Stranger Things 5 would be getting underway (no, it hasn't started yet), we're back on solid ground with a little more intel on what viewers can expect when the final chapters hit Netflix screens. Speaking with Collider to promote the PlayStation Playmakers initiative and his directorial debut in the horror comedy Hell of a Summer, Finn Wolfhard shares what he's looking forward to the most heading into the final run. And just to be clear? Wolfhard's only read the first three scripts, so he's as much in the dark about the series finale as we are.

"Well, I think it answers an insane amount of questions about the lore of 'Stranger Things,' the world-building. I think a lot of people will be happy with getting back– It's the last season, so we kind of want to get back to the roots of why the show was so special in the first place and why the dynamics are so special in the first place, and sort of getting back to that. It's gonna be really exciting," Wolfhard shared, describing what sounds like a thematic "full circle" for the streaming series. "I'm excited, obviously, to go back and shoot it. I think it's gonna be very sad, but I'm also just excited, as a fan, to get into it, and I'm excited to see where everyone– I didn't even know how it ends yet, truly. I've only read the first three, so we'll see. But yeah, I'm excited to see where all the characters' journeys go," the actor added.

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!