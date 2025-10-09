Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things 5 Issues Global "Code Red" for One Final Adventure

Stranger Things 5 called a "CODE RED" and invited fans in Lucca, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Tokyo, New York, and more to one last adventure.

The Duffer Brothers promise the final season will feel like "eight blockbuster movies" in one.

Season 5 aims for the most personal, ambitious, and emotional story yet for the Hawkins crew.

The Stranger Things universe will continue, with new stories teased after the final season.

With a little less than two months to go until Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer's Stranger Things 5 kicks off the streaming series' final run, Netflix is calling a global "CODE RED!" From fan events to bike rides and more, we can expect a "Hawkins Takeover" in Lucca, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Paris, Istanbul, Tokyo, São Paulo, Toronto, New York, and more.

Here's a look at the teaser that went out to fans around the globe earlier today (with more details coming soon), followed but what else we've learned about the fifth and final season:

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below. And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season. The first volume arrives on November 26th, followed by the second volume on December 25th and the series finale on December 31st.

