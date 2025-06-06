Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: squid game, stranger things 5, wednesday

Stranger Things 5, Squid Game, Wednesday Get "Thrill"-ing New Teaser

Netflix released a new trailer spotlighting three huge shows the streamer has returning this year: Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Wednesday.

By the time the smoke cleared and the credits rolled on Netflix's live TUDUM global fan event, fans of series star/EP Jenna Ortega and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday, series creator and showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk's Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun-starring Squid Game, and Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things had a whole lot to process. Along with new looks at and updates on the upcoming seasons (final seasons for two of them), release dates were locked in:

"Wednesday" Season 2: Part 1 (Episodes 1-4) debuts on August 6th, while Part 2 (Episodes 5-8) debuts on September 3rd.

"Squid Game" Season 3: The streaming series' final fun kicks off on June 27th.

"Stranger Things" Season 5: The first volume of episodes (4 in total) will release on November 26th, with the second volume of episodes (3 episodes) releasing on Christmas Day (December 25th). The series finale is set for New Year's Eve – with each volume releasing at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.

Earlier today, Netflix released a new trailer spotlighting just how big of a deal it is that all three will be arriving by the end of the year (with two of them set to end their runs in pretty epic fashion) – and that's waiting for you above!

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below:

And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season – here's a look back at the video announcing Hamilton's casting:

