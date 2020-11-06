Stranger Things Day: Dustin's Ready to Recruit for Hellfire Club

Well, that didn't take long. Following up on their previously-released "guide" to having an effective conversation with David Harbour's Chief Hopper, the folks over at Netflix's Stranger Things are celebrating "'Stranger Things' Day" with a look at what's to come- and at the Hellfire Club. To celebrate last year's holiday, the writers revealed the title of the first episode of the fourth season (written by the series' creators) that's a friendly nod to 80's X-Men comics. From what we can tell from the posts below, the Hellfire Club is open for business and looking to recruit members.

Stranger Things shared a look at the logo for The Hellfire Club in season 4 (Image: Netflix)
Along with a look at what appears to be the gang's D&D crew name (with some sweet artwork), we also get a look at Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin not only sporting the club's colors but literally wrapping himself in his joy for it (seriously, you'll see):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

heard the Hellfire Club is now looking for new members. 👀

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

Here's a look at the image that went out across the show's social media accounts early last month, offering greetings from the Upside Down with a clapperboard signaling the start of production:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM

In the following clip, viewers from around the world recap and reflect on the famous "Friends Don't Lie" scene as part of Netflix's "We're Only One Story Away" campaign- showing how even oceans apart, special moments can turn us into next-door neighbors:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhRE84oAfAY

In early March (before it all shut down), the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fXUlP–YGI

Since that time, series creators the Duffer Bros. have gone on record as saying that the scripts are locked in and ready to go before filming starts- a first for the series and one of the very few silver linings from the COVID delays in that it also yielded an extra episode.

