Stranger Things Day: Season 4 BTS Images; "Super Secret" Later Today

On November 6, 1983, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Blessed with friends who would never give up, Will's rescuers would discover a mysterious girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)- alone, hunted, and powerful beyond imagination. Their meeting would result in what will be five seasons of the global phenomenon known as Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things. That means that today is "Stranger Things Days," a day dedicated to the fans and their love for the streaming series. Now, if you're like us, it's the news & previews that you're waiting for. And we've already started getting some of those in the form of the following behind-the-scenes images from the fourth season. Also, make sure to follow along with the show's main social media accounts: Twitter @Stranger\_Things, Instagram @StrangerThingsTV, and Facebook @StrangerThingsTV because something interesting is supposed to drop at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET.

And in case you missed the news earlier, Netflix has also revamped its Stranger Things profile icon choices, updating the roster with some familiar Season 4 faces & looks. Here's what you have to choose from:

The Duffer Bros Offer Early Thoughts on Stranger Things 5

"We thought Season 4 was going to be eight [episodes], and they were going to be regular length. So if you had interviewed us before four, that's what I would've said. I think we're aiming for eight again. We don't want it to be 13 hours. We're aiming for more like 10 hours or something," Matt explained during an interview with Collider. "I think it's going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don't think it's going to be as long as Season 4." As Ross says, much of that has to do with them not having to spend as much time building things up when the season begins. "This season, for instance, it was two hours before our characters even realized the monster was killing people in Hawkins," he explained. "They know what the threat is now, and so that will help speed it up." In the following highlight from an interview with Variety, the Duffer Bros drop a few more clues about what viewers can expect from the spinoff they have in mind:

So When Are They Starting Work on That "Different" Spinoff?

Ross Duffer: "There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel. I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

Matt Duffer: "The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely. Even if we took the 'Stranger Things' title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. But it is not… It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."