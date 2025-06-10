Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: tbbt, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: "Big Bang" Spinoff Heavy on CGI

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe creator Chuck Lorre discussed The Big Bang Theory spinoff, including how it has "a lot of CGI."

It looks like Chuck Lorre is promising big things for The Big Bang Theory's first true sequel spinoff series, in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival, the creator behind the CBS megahit and its prequel spinoffs, Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, teased what's ahead for the series he's co-developing with Big Bang co-creator Bill Prady and screenwriter Zak Penn.

Chuck Lorre Previews 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'

Lorre revealed that he, Prady, and Penn have already written 10 episodes for the HBO Max series that will star Kevin Sussman, reprising his role as Stuart Bloom, the beloved comic book store owner that the main characters from TBBT frequent. "There's a lot of CGI," Lorre revealed. "There's a lot of special technical stuff that — you know, for me in my career, a big production number was two people sitting on a couch, drinking coffee! This is different. This is trying to incorporate some of that world of science fiction/fantasy into a comedy. And I'm completely out of my element, which is what I wanted. Which is what I was hoping to do, something that I had no experience with. And maybe I can learn as we go."

Also reprising their roles are fan favorites Brian Posehn as Cal Tech geologist Bert Kibbler; Lauren Lapkus as Denise, assistant manager of Stuart's comic book store and eventual love interest; and John Ross Bowi as Barry Kripke, physicist at Cal-Tech and one-time rival to the group. The Big Bang Theory stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar as Cal Tech friends and PhDs, Leonard Hofstadter, Sheldon Cooper, Howard Wolowitz, and Raj Koothrappali. Joining them is Leonard and Sheldon's neighbor, the blue-collar Penny (Kaley Cuoco). From season three on, they would be joined by Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, who played academics Bernadette Rostenkowski and Amy Farrah Fowler.

For 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory would tackle all corners of the nerdom with guest stars from Star Trek, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and more. Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy would focus on the Cooper family, with Parsons narrating the earlier series, with Iain Armitage playing his younger counterpart. The latter series would star Armitage's co-stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles as the title characters. For more on Lorre talking about the Sussman-starring series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, you can check out the full segment.

