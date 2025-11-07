Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Stumble

Stumble: NBC's Cheerleading Mockumentary Premieres Tonight (PREVIEW)

Check out our preview for tonight's premiere of NBC and Jeff Astrof & Liz Astrof's Jenn Lyon-starring cheerleading mockumentary, Stumble.

Article Summary NBC debuts Stumble, a new cheerleading mockumentary from Jeff Astrof & Liz Astrof, premiering tonight.

Jenn Lyon stars as a disgraced coach attempting a comeback at a struggling junior college cheer squad.

The series satirizes the intense, high-stakes world of competitive junior college cheerleading.

Watch previews, episode overviews, and a behind-the-scenes look with the cast and creators of Stumble.

With NBC and Jeff Astrof & Liz Astrof's Stumble making its way onto our screens tonight, we've got a preview for tonight's opening round. The mockumentary spotlights the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer. Starring Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, Georgie Murphy, and recurring guest star Kristin Chenoweth, the mockumentary spotlights the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer. Check out the episode and series overviews that we have waiting for you below, along with an official image gallery and a look behind the scenes with the cast (and don't forget that official trailer we have waiting for you above this intro).

Stumble Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" Preview

Stumble Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – Courteney Potter is fired from her job after being involved in a cheer scandal; to salvage her reputation and career, she must put together a competitive team in a tiny school with an unpronounceable name and only one cheerleader. Directed by Jeffrey Blitz, with the story by Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof.

NBC's Stumble stars Jenn Lyon (Claws) as Courteney Potter, who has so far fallen one championship short of being the winningest coach in college cheer history. But after becoming a cheer legend while leading the squad at the junior college she worked at, it all comes crashing down when a video of her partying with her team goes viral and she's fired. Disgraced in the cheer circuit, Courteney has to take the only job she can get, coaching cheer at a tiny junior college called Headltston. She puts together a team from an unconventional pool of talent and is tasked with transforming a ragtag group of disparate students into champions in order to get back into the winner's circle.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Defining Eve Productions, NBC's Stumble is executive-produced by writers/showrunners Jeff Astrof and Liz Astrof, director Jeff Blitz, and Dana Honor and Monica Aldama.

