Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: apple tv, colin farrell, preview, sugar, trailer

Sugar: Apple TV+ Shares BTS Look at Colin Farrell Detective Series

Premiering on April 5th, here are two new looks at Apple TV+ and Mark Protosevich's upcoming Colin Farrell-starring series Sugar.

In Apple TV+ and Mark Protosevich's Colin Farrell-starring Sugar, Farrell stars as John Sugar – an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel – the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth some of the Siegel family's secrets – some very recent…others long-buried. But if you've had the chance to check out the official trailer and preview images for the streaming series then you know that there's a whole lot more going on with it than what the description offers. Because – much like Farrell's character – this series vibes that it has "secrets" all its own that will elevate it above being "just another private detective story." Now, we're getting a chance to get to know the series a little better via two new featurettes. In the first clip, Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, and Dennis Boutsikaris take viewers into the show's universe for some insight into the characters. Following that, we have some insight into John Sugar from the man himself – offering further proof that Sugar is just as mysterious as the folks he's investigating.

Joining Farrell for the streaming series are Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Wire), James Cromwell (Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling), and Alex Hernandez (Invasion). With a two-episode premiere set for Friday, April 5th (and the remaining six episodes dropping weekly after),

Apple TV+'s Sugar was created by Mark Protosevich, who also serves as an executive producer – alongside Farrell. In addition, Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg (Invasion) executive produce for Genre Films – with Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also executive-producing. Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Two Popes) and Adam Arkin (The Offer) directed the series, with Meirelles executive-producing and Arkin co-executive-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!