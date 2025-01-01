Posted in: NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: espn, ncaa, sugar bowl

Sugar Bowl 2025 Update: Georgia/Notre Dame Game Moved to Thursday

Out of safety concerns stemming from a tragic attack in New Orleans, today's Sugar Bowl game has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 2nd.

In the aftermath of a horrific and deadly attack on people out celebrating New Year's in New Orleans' French Quarter that would lead to at least 10 deaths and at least 35 people injured (at last report), Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley announced that today's Sugar Bowl college football match-up between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is being postponed until Thursday night, January 2nd. Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Hundley noted bowl officials had been consultation with ESPN, "the college football playoff, the southeastern conference, with the University of Georgia, with Notre Dame," and that all agree that "public safety is paramount." Promising to "set up a safe and efficient and fun environment for tomorrow night," Hundley confirmed the game being postponed (with more details to come): "All parties agree that it's in the best interests of everybody and public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours."

"We live in a fun and games world with what we do, but we certainly recognize the importance of this, and we're going to support it 100 percent," Hundley continued, taking a moment during the press conference to thank the local, state, federal agencies who've been working since the tragedy occurred. The Sugar Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with the 70,000-seat facility reportedly on lockdown for security sweeps earlier today and only certain credentialed employees working for the Superdome reportedly allowed back into their office this afternoon. Also in attendance during this afternoon's press conference was Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, who announced that he would be in attendance for the game on Thursday night.

"The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available," Hundley shared in a statement earlier today, when the belief was the game might be able to be held on Wednesday night.

