Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA Season 1 Ep. 4 "Batman Returns" Teaser: Harvey's Back!

Here's a look at the overview and teaser for NBC's Suits LA S01E04: "Batman Returns," featuring the return of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter.

Article Summary Harvey Specter returns for a three-episode run in Suits LA's "Batman Returns."

Ted and Erica battle to save a film while managing personal and legal challenges.

Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black, who faces past threats and tested loyalties.

Suits LA spinoff explores legal drama in LA with new challenges and alliances.

We all knew the moment would be arriving soon – and now, Suits fans know not only when but have also gotten a chance to get a sneak peek at the big crossover moment. Of course, we're talking about the teaser for NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA S01E04: "Batman Returns," featuring the return of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for a three-episode mini-arc this season. Here's a look at the official overview for the next episode, along with the teaser that was officially released on Sunday night:

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4: "Batman Returns" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4: "Batman Returns" – Ted (Stephen Amell) and Erica (Lex Scott Davis) take on Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) to save Lester's (Kevin Weisman) movie, but the battle may hurt his murder trial. Rick (Bryan Greenberg) enlists Stuart's (Josh McDermitt) help when a difficult actor is arrested. In the past, the danger of going against a mob boss sends Ted to an old friend.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!