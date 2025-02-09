Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Post Malone, super bowl lix

Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert: Post Malone Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 4 pm ET, here's everything you need to know to check out the Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert: Post Malone.

We think it's safe to say at this point that the NFL's Super Bowl LIX is something much bigger than just a championship game. It's a pop culture extravaganza that brings together some of the biggest names from across television, film, music, and more. With that in mind, we have a viewers' guide to what you need to know to join in on the Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert – taking place just steps away from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and with Post Malone as the headliner. Here's a look at when everything kicks off, who's hosting, and much more!

When/Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert: Post Malone? The Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert: Post Malone is set for Sunday, February 9th, at 4 pm ET. You can head on over to the NFL's and Post Malone's YouTube Channels to join in on the pregame musical festivities.

Who's Performing & Hosting During the Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert: Post Malone? As you can tell from the title, nine-time diamond-certified Grammy Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone will headline the event. With this year marking the first time YouTube has sponsored the pregame event, programming creators Kristy & Desmond Scott, Chanen & Juwan Johnson, Monet McMichael, and Carter Kench are set to host.

Do You Have Anything Funny You Can Show Me with Post Malone In It? When he's not bust performing for the big pregame event, Malone is teaming up with Shane Gillis and Peyton Manning for this year's Bud Light big game ad. Let's just say that the neighborhood will never be the same:

What's The Deal with Post Malone? With multiple videos in YouTube's "Billion-View Club" and almost 18 billion total views on his YouTube channel, Malone has become a global phenomenon with his genre-defying sound. Post recently released his record-breaking album, F-1 Trillion, which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200. His album and 2024 collaborations earned him 8 2025 Grammy nominations. This spring, Malone will headline Coachella before hitting the road on his "The Big Ass Stadium Tour."

what if there was a super bowl tailgate concert that featured post malone wait there is. don't forget to tune in pic.twitter.com/lvVCgbld7m — YouTube (@YouTube) February 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

What Can You Tell Me About the History of the Super Bowl Tailgate Concert? Originating with Miley Cyrus' virtual concert in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 at Super Bowl LV, subsequent years would see The Chainsmokers, Jason Derulo & The Black Keys, and Gwen Stefani headline. This year's Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert sees YouTube take over as the official sponsor of this fan-favorite pregame event,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!