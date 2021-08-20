Supergirl Season 6 Cast on Something They Learned from The CW Series

While The CW's Supergirl fandom continues its mission to make their Kara Danvers aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) "Supercorp" ship official canon, there's still the matter of the series' final run of episodes that just can't be avoided. Leading up to next week's return, we've gotten a preview of "Welcome Back, Kara!" along with some find behind-the-scenes featurettes with the cast revealing what they would steal from set to how everyone acts when they're having a "Game Night."But this time around? Things take a turn towards the sad and touching as the cast reflect on what they've learned from their time on the show. Our biggest takeaway, every segment feels like it was caught just before or just after some (understandably) major crying.

Here's a look at the cast's personal takeaways from their time on the Arrowverse series, with The CW's Supergirl kicking off its final run on August 24th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Something I Learned From Supergirl | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ViZoUBSctg&t=5s)

With the return of The CW's Supergirl for the remainder of its sixth and final season, things actually start off pretty okay for Kara as she and Zor-El (Jason Behr) as their return to National City brings with it some unforeseen dangers. As we saw in the previously-released trailer for the show's return, the optimistic vibes are about to end as Team Kara faces a threat that could turn Earth into a sequel to what happened to Krypton. Add into that equation Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) making her stowed-away presence known and it becomes pretty clear that the long-running Arrowverse series won't be ending its run quietly. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Welcome Back, Kara!":

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 8 "Welcome Back, Kara!": SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City. The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).

