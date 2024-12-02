Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, superman & lois

Superman & Lois: How DC Studios Could Do Right by The Arrowverse

With Superman & Lois wrapping up its run, now is a great time for DC Studios to start embracing the Arrowverse - its history and influence.

When the final credits roll on tonight's series finale of the CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois, it won't just be the end for what might just be the best live-action take on The Man of Steel to date. After S04E10: "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing), we will also be saying goodbye to the "Arrowverse" and to DC universe programming on The CW/CW. With that in mind, we wanted to revisit a topic that we've previously addressed – that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran should work to make Max the streaming home for all things Arrowverse and celebrate in much the same way that Showrunner Russell T. Davies and the BBC did with Doctor Who by creating "The Whoniverse. Just to be clear? we more than understand that the BBC and Davies had fewer legal and financial obstacles to overcome – and that to make a streaming "Arrowverse" a reality, being patient and having deep pockets are key (with a successful DC Studios being a big boost to the latter). But first and foremost, you need to have as many of the major players who brought the Arrowverse to life on board to advise and consult. With that in mind, consider this a "wish list" or a conversation-starter…

Bring the "Arrowverse" Home: If Warner Bros. Discovery is the home to DC Studios and Max is the official streaming service for Warner Bros. Discovery, then the Arrowverse needs to find an exclusive home on the newly-renamed streamer. Again, when we're talking streaming, then you're dealing with any number of legal streaming rights issues that would need time to work themselves out (or expire). But that doesn't mean Gunn & Safran's DC Studios couldn't let the fans know now that that's the plan they're moving on now and that it's a long-term project.

Make the Max "Arrowverse" Experience Fun & Informative: Once you have the series in place, you need to start scooping up all of the extras that are out there. On top of that, having personally curated episode playlists based on themes would be a nice way to keep things fresh. But it's the crossovers that could be the most fun, with hubs for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" (for example) that would include the main crossovers as well as the ability to jump to side episodes for more detailed intel on particular characters or situations.

The "Arrowverse" Could Be an Ever-Expanding Multimedia Sandbox: Because having a hub for the Arrowverse on Max shouldn't be just a "museum display" or some kind of viewable mausoleum space, there are a number of DC Studios-related opportunities to continue the televised universe. We've got scripted podcasts/audio dramas as an option – look how successful Doctor Who has been working with Big Finish Productions in that area. Max knows how to do reunion specials (see Friends), so that could be another area to consider for the Arrowverse – as well as themed documentaries & docuseries. Virtual rewatch parties with the cast & creative teams are another option, driving more viewers to the streamer's overall library – as would having an official Arrowverse continuation deal with DC Comics where the stories are confirmed canon.

But for those of you looking for a television series, how about "Tales of the Arrowverse," with DC's Legends of Tomorrow as the linking device for the anthology series – which could allow a number of DC Comics characters to make the jump from the printed page to live-action.

