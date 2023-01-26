Superman & Lois: Michael Cudlitz Will "Crush It" as Lex Luthor: Cryer Jon Cryer believes Michael Cudlitz will "crush it" as Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois, and offered Cudlitz a "warning" about Elizabeth Tulloch.

Earlier this week, we learned that The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois had found its Lex Luthor in actor/director Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Clarice). Knowing that the third season would be heavily focused on Metropolis, having Lex Luthor appear seemed like a foregone conclusion. What some were wondering was if Jon Cryer would be asked to return to the role as the show's universe' version of Lex (since Cryer's Supergirl take was set in the Arrowverse and not the S&L universe). In fact, back in December 2022, Cryer responded to a fan on Twitter that he wasn't sure he would be asked back. Now, Cryer is back to offer Cudlitz some congratulations via Twitter, with Cudlitz responding with appreciation. But the best part of the exchange is when Cryer jokingly offers Cudlitz a "warning" about working with Tulloch:

Here's a look at how the Twitter exchange went down, updated as of this afternoon:

Not gonna lie, sounds like this version of Lex Luthor is going to be very fun to play. I'm jealous. But this guy is going to absolutely crush it. https://t.co/lqvj8Elc7o — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Really looking forward to this. Thank you…….. Have been a fan of your work for years. 👊👊 — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) January 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Thanks! But just a heads up: @BitsieTulloch is really, really mean and made me cry several times. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

This is the kind of treatment you can look forward to. pic.twitter.com/WpTn7MvBXQ — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Superman & Lois Season 3: A Look Ahead

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

What You Need to Know About Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor

Cudlitz's Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye, and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him — Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).