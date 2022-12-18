Superman & Lois: Cryer Not Sounding Optimistic About Lex Luthor Return

Between the rumblings that Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) might make an appearance and the casting of Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Intergang leader Bruno Mannheim, the connections that The CW's third season of Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois will have to Metropolis are becoming clearer. And with rumblings that Lex Luthor might also make an appearance, many hoped/expected that Jon Cryer would reprise the role. Now, before you start reminding me that the series isn't set in the Arrowverse, don't forget that David Ramsey portrayed a version of John Diggle that exits in the Superman & Lois universe. So there's no reason that both Benoist and Cryer couldn't return. But based on what's been vibing on Twitter, it doesn't appear that Cryer has been approached about returning.

In the first tweet, Cryer jokes about going to have a drink with Henry Cavill, referencing the news that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran broke the news to Cavill that he would not be returning to the role of Clark Kent/Superman. Actor & Inside of You podcast host (and fellow Lex Luthor) Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) responded that he had heard that a new Lex Luthor was being cast for Superman & Lois and that he didn't understand why since Cryer's take was so popular with fans. Cryer seemingly confirmed the update by responding, "When they figure out who the new guy is, we'll have to get him to partake in the Elaborate Top Secret Deeply Humiliating Lex Luthor Hazing Ritual."

Henry Cavill and I are gonna go have a drink. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I heard they were casting a new Lex on that show. I don't get it. They rarely listen to fans. You killed it and you're a terrific human being. Now go bathe in your millions. You deserve it. Upward and onwards buddy. Love, Lex — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) December 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

When they figure out who the new guy is we'll have to get him to partake in the Elaborate Top Secret Deeply Humiliating Lex Luthor Hazing Ritual™️ — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Superman & Lois Season 3: A Look Ahead

Last week, fans learned that Superman & Lois would be returning on Tuesday, March 14 (alongside the "Batman" universe series Gotham Knights), and with that news came an extensive overview for the third season that gets us up to speed on where everyone's at heading into the show's return. But apparently, that wasn't enough because we also have two preview images for S03E01 "Closer" to pass along, including an official look at Jordan (Alex Garfin) and the newest addition to the cast, Michael Bishop (replacing Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent):

The third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) now are working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.