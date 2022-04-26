Superman & Lois S02 & Naomi S01 Updates: Images, Overviews & More

Okay, before we forget? #RenewBatwoman & #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow! Okay, with that out of the way and with The CW's Superman & Lois and Naomi returning tonight, we thought now would be as good of a time as any to update on what we know about how both respective seasons are shaping up. With the former, we have the very fascinating-looking S02E1o "Bizarros in a Bizarro World," which is followed by next week's S02E11 "Truth and Consequences" (directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong). We're holding off on running the text because it doesn't quite "read" like a regular episode overview but it does seem to ten-ton-hint at some major "bizarro" exchanges to come. With the latter, we have preview images, an overview & promo for S02E10 "Fallout," followed by overviews for the season's remaining episodes.

So let's kick things off with a look at what's ahead for Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch):

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1o "Bizarros in a Bizarro World": ELAT YRANOITUAC A — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) races through the portal after Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt), but when he arrives on the other side, he discovers everything on this parallel earth is… bizarre. Navigating his way through deceivingly familiar faces and landscapes, Superman goes on one wild ride in his fight to stop Ally from merging. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh, and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. The episode was directed by Louis Milito and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Now here's a look at the official images, overview & promo for Naomi S02E10 "Fallout," followed previews of what's ahead for our hero (Kaci Walfall) with overviews for S01E11 "Worst Prom Ever," and the two-episode season finale, S01E12 "Ready or Not" & S01E13 "Who Am I?":

Naomi Season 1 Episode 10 "Fallout": A LIFE OF LIES – In the aftermath of Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovering who Greg (Barry Watson) and Jen (Mouzam Makkar) really are – and that they've been lying about it her entire life – Naomi sets out on her own to dig deeper for the truth only to discover how many people have been keeping secrets from her. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, and Camila Moreno. Angel Kristi Williams directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama.

Naomi Season 1 Episode 11 "Worst Prom Ever": SAVE THE LAST DANCE – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) are looking forward to a perfect prom night with Nathan (Daniel Puig), Jacob (Aidan Gemme), and their entire junior class…but nothing ever goes as planned when you're a teenage superhero. Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson, and Mouzam Makkar. Merawi Gerima directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto. Naomi Season 1 Episode 12 "Ready or Not": SEASON FINALE (Part 1) – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors – Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) – but no one can agree on a plan…and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. After Naomi receives a special gift from Akira, she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) in search of a specific place from a new vision…but something is tracking them closely. Meanwhile, Anthony's (Will Meyers) attempt to get Naomi's attention by revisiting the "Superman stunt" results in an unlikely alliance with Lourdes (Camila Moreno) …but danger looms the closer they get to the truth. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship. Naomi Season 1 Episode 13 "Who Am I?": SEASON FINALE (Part 2) – In the second hour of an epic two-part season finale, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth. And while everyone has an opinion about what Naomi's future should be, her greatest power will manifest only when she stops believing everything she once thought to be true…and chooses her own destiny. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme, and Daniel Puig. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship.