Heading into S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre" (not next week but landing on June 21st), things are looking rough for Team Supes. As we saw during this week's chapter of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, Ally (Rya Kihlstedt) is one step closer to merging worlds while a weakened Clark (Hoechlin), Lois (Tulloch), and the rest of our heroes must find a way to pull their resources to stop her. Thankfully, they have a new team member in the now-suited-up Natalie (Tayler Buck). But as you're about to see from the following preview images, John's (Wole Parks) daughter isn't going to get much time for an orientation. Not when Lana-Rho (Emmanuelle Chriqui) is here to put an end to our heroes once and for all:

Superman & Lois — "Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214a_0415r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Rho — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Superman & Lois — "Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214a_0373r.jpg — Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Superman & Lois — "Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214a_0266r.jpg — Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214b_0175r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214a_0161r.jpg — Pictured: Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Rho — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214a_0215r.jpg — Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214b_0166r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214a_0108r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent and Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: SML214a_0008r.jpg — Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Image Number: SML214b_0124r.jpg — Pictured: Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214a_0056r.jpg — Pictured: Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
"Worlds War Bizzare" — Image Number: SML214b_0202r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane and Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Now here's a look at the promo trailer for The CW's Superman & Lois S02E14 "Worlds War Bizarre":

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.

