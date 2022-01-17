Superman & Lois S02E04 and Naomi S01E04 Official Overviews Released

While this week may bring the second episodes of The CW's Superman & Lois as well as Naomi, who's to say we can't have fun with some "timey-wimey" stuff and look to the future. To be more precise, a look ahead to the first week of February and the fourth episode of each respective series. In the former, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) & Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois' sister Lucy (The Rookie star Jenna Dewan) as Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) & Jordan (Alex Garfin) aren't liking how intense Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) visions are getting. Meanwhile, over at the latter, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) continues learning more about her past, but will she be able to reconcile those truths with the life she's known? And then there's the matter of what to do with those who've been keeping the truth from her…

First up, here's a look at a teaser trailer for The CW Superman & Lois, followed by the episode overview for S02E04 "The Inverse Method":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Allegiance – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FOjQWqW3hc)

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 4 "The Inverse Method": JENNA DEWAN ("SUPERGIRL") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois' sister Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) become more and more unsettled as Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah's upcoming quinceanera. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and her father (Wole Parks) share a bonding moment. Dylan Walsh and also stars. The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong.

And here's a look at a teaser trailer for The CW's Naomi, followed by the episode overview for S01E04 "Enigma":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Power | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpqek2ES2RI)

Naomi Season 1 Episode 4 "Enigma": THE BALANCING ACT – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovers more about her past, but she must come to terms with all the secrets that have been kept from her… and who has been keeping them. And as the newly empowered teen continues her training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) and finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), she must balance her super-life with her school life when Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) push Naomi to campaign for Class President. Also starring Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and guest starring Stephanie March. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Stephanie Coggins.