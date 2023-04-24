Superman & Lois Season 3 E06 "Of Sound Mind" Preview: Where's Sophie? The CW's Superman & Lois Showrunner & EP Todd Helbing & EP Brent Fletcher discuss what viewers can expect from S03E06 "Of Sound Mind."

With The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois returning this week with S03E06 "Of Sound Mind," Showrunner & EP Todd Helbing & EP Brent Fletcher are checking in with a personalized teaser preview for the next chapter. And the biggest question being asked? Where's Sophie (Joselyn Picard)? That's a question that doesn't come with a whole lot of time to answer as Sarah (Inde Navarrette) deals with the guilt she's feeling about Sophie's disappearance.

But before we get to that, here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch). Following that, we have the teaser featurette included in our Season 3 preview rundown:

Superman & Lois S03E06 & S03E07 Images, Overviews & More

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 6 "Of Sound Mind": HOPE VS TRUTH – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself in uncharted territory and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) bonds with a new friend. Meanwhile, Superman pays Bruno Mannheim (guest star Chad Coleman) a surprise visit. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) puts Sarah (Inde Navarette) in charge while she is away at a meeting with Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). With Diana Valentine directing and George Kitson writing, here's a look at the teaser featurette, preview images & episode trailer for "Of Sound Mind":

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 7 "Forever and Always": HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) dig deeper into Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob's Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois' dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger.