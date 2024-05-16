Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, sony

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel Dated By Sony For 2025

I Know What You Did Last Summer officially has another sequel, and a release date as well: July 18th, 2025.

Article Summary Sony sets 2025 release date for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to direct, with Leah McKendrick penning the script.

Potential return of original stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The sequel aims to revive the '90s hit with a modern flair and fresh energy.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will be the latest horror film to get a legacy sequel. Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will step behind the camera for this one, and the script will be written by Leah McKendrick. There is no word on who might be back from the original films, but Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt have expressed interest. They were the survivors of the first two films in the series, released in 1997 and 1998. A third film in the franchise that I assume they would completely ignore and pretend it didn't happen was released in 2006. Ditto the 2021 Amazon Prime Video eight-episode series. The film will be released in theaters on July 18th, 2025, according to our friends over at Bloody Disgusting.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Should Have Stayed in The 90's

The sole reason I am interested in this right now is Robinson, who directed the excellent Do Revenge for Netflix last year. Apparently, her pitch for this blew Sony away, so that perks my ears up a bit. The amount of 90s flare Robinson was able to inject into such a modern film with Do Revenge makes her an intriguing choice to revive I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Let's face it; really, this was just a Scream clone made to cash in on that film's popularity. It was even written by Kevin Williamson. It was a well-done film, most famous for this jewel of a scene from Jennifer Love Hewitt, but in the hands of a talent like Robinson makes this something. For now, it feels very much like it's time and not something that really needs a sequel, remake, requel, or whatever they will call this. But who knows? I'll reserve judgment until I see it.

I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel will hit theaters on July 18th, 2025—more on the cast and such as we saw it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!