Posted in: CW, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, cw, opinion, superman & lois, The Flash, wild cards

The Flash, Arrowverse Still Living Rent-Free in CW Executive's Head

We're not sure what it is about the Arrowverse (in this case, The Flash), but CW's Brad Schwartz still can't stop taking shots at the fans.

Even before the final word came down that Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois would be ending its run with its upcoming fourth season this fall, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment for CW, hasn't exactly sounded like a big fan of the "Arrowverse." In terms of Superman & Lois, we're talking about an expensive show for a network that's not looking to spend lots of money for programming (translation: cheaper, with third-party scripted shows, reality shows & sports). In addition, Schwartz wasn't thrilled by the fact that they didn't have the streaming right to the show. But it didn't quite end there…

With this being May 2023 and no official decisions in play, viewers were waiting to learn the fates of not just Superman & Lois but also Gotham Knights. While discussing both shows, Schwartz took the time to slip in a passive-aggressive shot at the network's past owners, the "Arrowverse," and any of the other tried-and-true CW shows that fans have grown to love over the years. "They were the hallmarks of The CW for a long time. As we look forward and try to make this network bigger and profitable, frankly, as much as we all love those shows, and they had their time, they're not working on linear," Schwartz explained. And yet – nearly a year later and with the final season of Superman & Lois seeing a reduction in its budget, casting, and episode count – Schwartz just can't seem to stop twisting the knife on "Arrowverse" fans. In this case, fans of Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash – which wrapped up its final run a year ago next week.

While discussing CW's Fall 2024-2025 primetime schedule, Schwartz addressed whether or not the network would renew the Giacomo Gianniotti, Vanessa Morgan & Jason Priestley-starring Canadian procedural Wild Cards for a second season. "You'll probably be hearing more announcements from us very soon," he responded to Deadline Hollywood earlier today. And that was when we realized that there must be something about the "Arrowverse" and its fans that it's still living rent-free in his head. "That show did great. It grew 10% versus what 'The Flash' did in the same spot the year before. So, here we are, beating shows that everyone's very romantic about. We'd very much like to renew that one." Hmmm… "beating shows that everyone's very romantic about" sounds like someone's not quite over some of the reactions that CW got about the moves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!