Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: fx, fx networks, hulu, shogun

Shōgun: FX Networks Eyeing Seasons 2 & 3; Kondo, Marks Set to Return

FX Networks is looking to develop two more seasons of Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' acclaimed Hiroyuki Sanada-starring series Shōgun.

If you're a fan of FX Networks and series co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, and Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun, then we've got some good news to pass along. Following its deal with Sanada earlier this month that sees him return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, FX Networks confirmed that they and Hulu are working with the estate of Shōgun author James Clavell to develop Seasons 2 & 3.

The move would see Marks, Kondo, and EP Michaela Clavell return. Reportedly, a writers' room is being assembled – but not much more is known beyond that production-wise. In terms of source material, it's also not clear if the season will remain within the original novel's universe or involve other of Clavell's works.

FX's 10-episode limited series "Shōgun" is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as "Lord Yoshii Toranaga" who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, "John Blackthorne" (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, "Toda Mariko" (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

The cast of FX's 10-episode limited series Shōgun includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.

Produced by FX Productions, the limited series sees Marks serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo (with Hiroyuki Sanada serving as a producer).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!