A Quiet Place: Day One – 3 New Posters Tell You To Stay Quiet In NYC

Paramount Pictures has released three new poster for A Quiet Place: Day One with various pieces of NYC iconography telling everyone to stay quiet.

Article Summary Paramount unleashes three new posters for A Quiet Place: Day One, echoing NYC's silent alarm.

Freshly revealed trailer teases the chaos of the creatures' invasion in a cityscape.

With a June release, the film's success hinges on setting itself apart in a packed summer lineup.

High-profile cast might just breathe life into a familiar survival horror narrative.

We have some more posters for A Quiet Place: Day One since Paramount Pictures has decided it is time to start marketing the film. There have been a few things popping up here and there, including some really awesome-looking standees that play into the NYC location, but aside from that, things have been pretty quiet [I'll see myself out]. We got a new trailer last week, which gives everyone a much better idea of what the plot of this film will be. It shows off some of its various cast members, and we get to see some of the major set pieces that will show the audience what it was like when the creatures invaded. We got some more posters today, this time with various pieces of New York City iconography telling you to be quiet.

This film still feels a little weird since we saw some of the first days of the invasion in the previous films but in a small-town setting. Will the city setting be different enough to make this movie worth watching? That is going to be the question that A Quiet Place: Day One will have to answer because there are some big releases opening in June, and people don't have a ton of disposable income to throw around to see multiple movies in a month. This franchise has its fans, though, and this cast is stacked, and an elevated cast can make even a mediocre concept very good.

A Quiet Place: Day One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the day the world went quiet.

A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski, stars Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou. It is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock. A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 28, 2024.

