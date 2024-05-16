Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: wrestling

AEW Takes Texas: Summer Series Heats Up Path to All In London

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is headed to Texas this summer, partnering with the City of Arlington for a thrilling summer series at Esports Stadium.

Article Summary AEW announces "Path to All In" summer series at Arlington's Esports Stadium.

Events include AEW: Collision, ROH: Death Before Dishonor, and more to come.

AEW CEO Tony Khan highlights the partnership's importance ahead of All In London.

Tickets go on sale June 6, with pre-sale available for AEW Insiders.

Professional wrestling, a vibrant tapestry of athleticism and theatrics, is set to captivate audiences in Arlington, Texas, this summer. All Elite Wrestling, the burgeoning wrestling organization, has revealed an electrifying partnership with the City of Arlington, bringing a series of high-octane events to the Esports Stadium Arlington, a venue renowned as North America's largest dedicated esports arena. This collaboration, dubbed "AEW Path to All In," commences on Saturday, July 20, serving as a prelude to the highly anticipated AEW: All In London event at Wembley Stadium on August 25.

Esports Stadium Arlington, a beacon of competitive gaming and entertainment, will transform into a battleground for AEW's roster of renowned wrestlers. Fans can anticipate a thrilling lineup of AEW programming, including AEW: Collision, Battle of the Belts, and a spectacle from its sister organization, Ring of Honor (ROH) – ROH: Death Before Dishonor, a pay-per-view event scheduled for Friday, July 26.

The "Path to All In" summer series unfolds with the following dates:

Saturday, July 20: AEW: Collision

Friday, July 26: ROH: Death Before Dishonor

Saturday, July 27: AEW: Collision

Thursday, August 1: AEW: Collision (taped for broadcast on Saturday, August 3)

Saturday, August 10: AEW: Collision

Saturday, August 17: AEW: Collision

Additional dates featuring ROH events are expected to be announced shortly.

AEW CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan expressed his enthusiasm for this monumental partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the City of Arlington for AEW's first-ever events at Esports Stadium. This AEW summer series will add to the rich legacy of major professional wrestling events held in the great state of Texas and serve as the ultimate springboard for AEW: All In London on August 25 at Wembley Stadium." Khan also extended his gratitude to Matt Wilson, Justin Grimsley, the Arlington Sports Commission, the City of Arlington teams, and AEW's fervent fanbase for their unwavering support in making this collaboration a reality.

Matt Wilson, Executive Director of the Arlington Sports Commission, reciprocated the sentiment, expressing honor in teaming with Tony Khan and AEW for this remarkable endeavor. Wilson emphasized the significance of hosting AEW: Collision, TNT's immensely popular program, as a landmark achievement for Arlington. He views this as an opportunity to draw global events to the city and cast a weekly international spotlight on its allure.

Tickets for AEW's "Path to All In" summer series become available for purchase on Thursday, June 6, at 10:00 AM CT via ETix.com and AEWTix.com. Fans seeking exclusive pre-sale access can register to become AEW Insiders by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. This is an exceptional opportunity for wrestling aficionados to witness a spectacle of athleticism, charisma, and gripping narratives, as AEW sets the stage for its grand event in London.

