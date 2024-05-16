Posted in: Amazon Studios, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Angela Kang, prime video, Silk, spider-man

Silk: Spider Society Reportedly Not Moving Forward at Prime Video

Reports are Prime Video is not moving forward with Angela Kang's Silk: Spider Society, part of Amazon & Sony's Marvel/Spider-Man & Co. deal.

In 2022, Sony and Prime Video announced that it would be teaming up to bring a number of Sony's Marvel Comics Spiderverse characters to life in what was announced as a five-series deal. Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) were announced to be on board as executive producers, with Silk: Spider Society from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) first announced – followed a few months later by news of Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) & Steve Lightfoot's (The Punisher, Shantaram) Spider-Man Noir. During this week's Upfronts presentation, Amazon announced that Spider-Man Noir (now Noir) had been given a series green light – with Nicholas Cage set to lead the series. According to a report tonight from Deadline Hollywood, the same can't be said for Silk: Spider Society – apparently, a final decision not to move forward with the series was made "a few days ago." Kang still maintains her overall deal at Amazon MGM Studios, while Amazon still remains committed to its Marvel deal with Sony. With the character's rights returning to the studio, Sony Pictures Television is expected to shop the series elsewhere.

There was word back in December 2023 that the MGM+/Prime Video series was expected to reconvene the writers' room in mid to late January 2024 – and that's where recent rumblings of trouble began. The announcement that the writers' room would be restarting came after WGA West notified Amazon Studios "that their failure to recommence a number of writing rooms after the strike is a violation of the Strike Termination Agreement (STA) between the WGA and AMPTP and Article 7 of the MBA." Noting that the show's writers' room hadn't reconvened nearly two months after the strike needed, the union threatened to "bring legal action against Amazon and any other studio that violates the STA to recover compensation, interest on late payments, and benefit contributions due as a result of the delay."

Heading into the middle of February 2024, there was still no official word on movement on the project – even as rumblings continued to get louder. Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed that the writers' room for Silk had been let go, a result of the studio looking for the show to go in a different direction – with Kang, Lord & Miller still attached. According to the Deadline Hollywood report, the series had undergone "at least three versions." Reportedly, one take came as the result of Kang and the writers' room being asked for a series that didn't focus so much on the central character – Silk. Sources say that Kang's most recent pitch was well-received but that the decision was reportedly made to shift money & resources towards Noir.

