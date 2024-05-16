Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga, george miller

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Over 5 Minutes Of Footage Tease An Epic

Warner Bros. has released an extended trailer, nearly six minutes long, for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which will be released on May 24th.

Article Summary Over five minutes of exhilarating footage from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" now online.

Extended trailer teases an action-packed origin story, leaving fans eager for more.

Early reviews from France hint at another post-apocalyptic hit in the making.

"Furiosa" to hit theaters May 24, featuring stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

During the Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation, if you were in the liveblog I was doing, we had to go screens down because they showed us over five minutes of footage from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. When I returned, one of you lovely people asked me how the footage was, and I replied that I had just had a minor religious experience. We have good news if you have been impatiently waiting to have that same experience because the movie isn't out yet. The five minutes of footage we saw last month has made its way online. It's essentially a very long, extended trailer that will give you a very good idea of what kind of film you're in for if you're on the fence. If you know someone who doesn't know whether or not they want to see this movie, this might be the one to show them because it's a great teaser while leaving plenty to the imagination.

The review embargo is officially down, and everything coming out of France, including the lucky people who have had their early press screenings, has remained very positive. At the beginning of next week, more media outlets will get the chance to see Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and people who have deadlines for the week of release and have had some time to think about the film will be putting out their reviews. So expect a ton of people talking about this movie before it's released at the end of next week. We'll also be keeping an eye on the final early box office previews to see if this film will be a repeat of its predecessor in that people didn't come to appreciate it until after it had left theaters.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

