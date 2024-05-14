Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, prime video, season 2

Fallout Season 2: Prime Video Series Sets September Filming Date

Based on this week's Production List, it appears Prime Video's Fallout Season 2 has a filming date set in September in Los Angeles & Toronto.

We're coming up on nearly a month since Amazon's Prime Video announced that EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Fallout would be returning for a second season. Were we surprised that the Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring series would be getting a second round? Based on the reviews and streaming numbers, not one bit – but how quickly the decision came down was incredibly impressive and a sign of how the streaming service views the series long-term. And if what was listed in this week's Production List is true, we're also impressed with how quickly work on the second season is getting underway. Apparently, filming is set for September 2, 2024, in both Los Angeles, California, and Toronto, Canada. While there's always the huge chance that this could just be early, preliminary filming, it's still a nice boost seeing "Season 2" listed.

Here's a look at a screencap from this week's Production List, signaling filming in two locations this September:

"Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon, and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can't wait to blow up the world all over again," Nolan and Joy shared in a joint statement. Robertson-Dworet and Wagner added, "Holy sh*t. Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda, and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society's most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!" Todd Howard, executive producer, Bethesda Game Studios, also shared, "It's been one of the most spectacular projects we've ever been a part of. Jonah and team did such an incredible job, and we're overjoyed not just by the reaction to the show, but that we get to work with these amazing people even more."

Based on what's considered by many to be one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) is Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten (Emancipation) is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood's goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Walton Goggins (Justified) is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

"I think it started, for me, with 'Fallout 3,' which devoured about a year of my life. You know, I was an aspiring young writer at that point. It almost derailed my entire career. It's so ludicrously playable and fun. No, I mean, seriously, the games were just incredible," Nolan shared regarding how the series adaptation came to be. "I mean, it's such a rare thing and such an unbelievable thing, and I've gotten to do it twice in my career, to take something that you love and get a chance to play in that universe, to create, you know, your own version, I guess, of that universe. The first go-round for me was Batman, and this time with 'Fallout,' a game that I absolutely love, a series of games that I absolutely loved."

Nolan continued, "About five years ago, Todd and I went and had lunch together; it was a bit of a fanning-out moment for me, and just started talking about the possibilities of how you could take this incredible universe. I mean, I think one of the things that's so powerful about the Fallout series is that every game is a little different. Different characters, a different setting, and a different look into this extraordinary universe. And so, we came out of that lunch with a handshake deal that we were gonna try to make this work."

Along with Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, Prime Video's Fallout also stars Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time). Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films (in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks) and executive producers Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, the streaming series sees Nolan directing the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. In addition, Athena Wickham of Kilter Films executive produces alongside Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories worldwide.

