Five Nights At Freddy's 2, M3GAN 2.0, Black Phone 2 Dated By Blumhouse

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 will be released in 2025, a little later than we thought. The same goes for M3GAN 2.0 and The Black Phone 2.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 has a release date, but you will be waiting for a while for it to come back. The horror sequel will be released in theaters on December 5th, 2025, over two years after the first released into theaters, and had the biggest gross ever for a Blumhouse film. The studio is still not confirming who from the first film might return or if director Emma Tammi will return. All we know is the world will be ready this time—it's an interesting decision to open it after Halloween and right before Christmas, too.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2, M3GAN 2, Black Phone 2…Is Blumhouse Now Pixar?

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 was not the only horror film that was dated by Universal and Blumhouse today. Variety also reported that The Woman In The Yard will be released on March 28th, 20025, and Drop will be released on April 11th, 2025. Those two films are in production now, and the plots have not been disclosed. Two other films we already knew about had their dates switched around a bit as well, and those will be ones that fans will want to know.

First, M3GAN 2.0 is moving from May 16th, 2025, to June 27th, 2025. It's only a month-long delay, but it's a better set-up for sure. M3GAN, like Five Nights At Freddy's, came out of nowhere to gross $180 million in January 2022 and set up the title character as a new horror icon, with toys, sheets, and all sorts of merch released. Both stars of the first film, Allison Willams and Violet McGraw, are returning for that one.

The other switch was The Black Phone 2. That one leaves the June 27th date that M3GAN 2.0 is taking and grabs October 17th, 2025. I really enjoyed that first one, as did audiences, as that one grossed a surprising $161 million worldwide in the summer of 2021. The returning cast for that one includes Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora.

The real story here remains that they are taking their time with Five Nights At Freddy's, which should benefit them greatly.

